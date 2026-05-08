BBC Earth posted a video on Instagram on 7 May 2026, marking David Attenborough’s 100th birthday. The beloved British broadcaster addressed millions of fans worldwide who flooded him with birthday messages. He admitted the outpouring of love completely caught him off guard.

David Attenborough sent a heartwarming message on his 100th birthday. Image: The Range

Source: Facebook

The world’s most famous nature narrator turned a century old on 8 May 2026. Attenborough said he had planned to mark the milestone quietly, but the public had very different plans for him.

A legend humbled by the love

Messages poured in from every corner of the world. From preschool classrooms to care home common rooms, people of all ages took time to celebrate the man who brought nature into their living rooms.

Attenborough thanked every single person who reached out. He acknowledged that replying individually was simply not possible, but made sure his gratitude came through clearly and warmly.

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He also extended warm wishes to those who had organised local events in his honour the following day. The milestone drew responses from fans across generations and backgrounds.

Few public figures manage to connect with both a five-year-old watching penguins and a 90-year-old in a care home. Attenborough does exactly that, and his centenary proved it on a global scale.

The Instagram post drew massive engagement from around the world. It served as a reminder of just how deeply his life’s work has touched people everywhere.

Listen to the message in the Instagram clip here:

Social media users spread love on the post

@nayandecruz commented:

“Sir David Attenborough for President of Planet Earth? You have my vote. ✅🌍”

@anthonyalmojera said:

"I hope you have 100 more."

Source: Briefly News