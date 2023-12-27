A woman saw a stranger standing on the side of the road and developed a crush

The woman took to her TikTok account to show the world her 'love at first sight'

The online community reacted to the video, encouraging the woman to get her man

A woman caught feelings a stranger. She showed him off on TikTok. Images: moonie_phiri

Source: TikTok

A woman had a crush on a stranger standing on the sidewalk.

Wasting no time, she recorded the man and posted him on TikTok, claiming him as her man.

In the video, the woman, @moonie_phiri, is inside a parked car while the man is standing on the sidewalk. The woman records the man.

The man turned his head and looked at the woman's direction. He noticed that he was being recorded and quickly put on his hoodie.

@moonie_phiri captioned the video:

"Was definitely love at first sight."

TikTokkers encouraging the woman to get her man

The video garnered over 20k likes. Many TikTokkers found the video and the woman's motive very fun. Some even encourage the woman to make the first move on her stranger crush.

@Barbara.nkosie said:

"That's my cousin Zenzo and wena ungu wifey klk."

@B commented:

"why was he looking in the first place? because he's in love with you ."

@Dominic zaca shared:

"Sis! Get what’s yours!"

@bigmomma778 said:

"Hope you don't do it to A heist guy on business , his response won't be funny ."

@L Kim Masilo shared:

"I can give him lobola money just him and husband can get along tell him perfect plan."

@Reamo_14 commented:

"the fact that he still looked again after putting on the hoodie hattrue love."

@Shadi shared:

"go and get him I'm giggling I don't know y I find this cute."

The couple who met online and had 1st date on a Zoom call got engaged

In another story, Briefly News reported about a couple that met online, had 1st date via Zoom, and got engaged.

Moeketsi first met Siyabonga Tembe on a dating app, and soon enough, they had their first date on a Zoom call. The occasion was spiced up with an online escape room and a couple's quest. To the couple's delight, lockdown restrictions eased, and they could meet in person.

It took just two months for Moeketsi and Tembe to become an official duo, and roughly 18 months later, they were sure they wanted to live out their days at each other's side.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News