Video of Skomota Chilling With a White Lady Leaves Mzansi Floored: “Tapped Into the White Market”
- TikTok sensation Skomota, who is known for kissing different women, was recorded with a white lady at a club
- In the recent video, which has since gone viral, they were chilling and sharing a few laughs
- The lady even did the Skomota dance challenge, which is what made Skomota gain prominence in the social media world
Mzansi was left floored after a video of Skomota partying with a white lady went viral.
Skmotoa 'taps' into the white market
The TikTok dancer was recorded with a white lady at a club recently. In the video shared by @LeratoN_, the two were laughing, and for the first time, Skomota looked a bit nervous.
The internet sensation is known for kissing many women when he is at different venues.
What also caught people's attention was that the girl even did the Skomota dance challenge, something that Skomota is most famous for.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to the video
Commenting under the video, netizens were shocked that Skomota was recorded with a woman and he was not kissing her.
@nata_ngwe joked:
"Man can’t believe his eyes."
@LeoSam_SA shared:
"I just like how he always looks at them."
@manenzhe_samuel
"The boy is ever ready."
@NguboSphiwe said:
"He desperately wants to kiss her in the lips, but he is very scared."
@NaleRunner asked:
"Where is the sudden respect for women coming from? Why is he not kissing her and being touchy like he always does to our black sisters?"
@loagooo said:
"I keep telling y'all. I’ve never seen him with the same woman twice."
@tbozer joked:
"He wants to touch her as always but he is scared."
@Village_boy7 said:
"See how he is keeping hands to himself when it's a white person. He might be mentally challenged, but he certainly understands consent. He just thinks very little of black women"
Skomota ignores a woman
In a previous report from Briefly News, a viral picture of Skomota ignoring a woman at groove had people in stitches, and many deduced that he had lost interest
The unlucky lady trended for being the first woman to get curved by Skomota.
The incident also added more fuel to the fire after many people had speculated that Skomota had enough of the celebrity life.
Source: Briefly News