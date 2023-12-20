A viral picture of Skomota ignoring a woman at groove had people in stitches, and many deduced that he had lost interest

The TikTok sensation is known for kissing different women, but this woman was unlucky

The incident also added more fuel to the fire after many people had speculated that Skomota had enough of the celebrity life

Skomota curves a woman at groove. Image: @skomota

Source: Instagram

A widely circulated image of Skomota ignoring a woman at groove had social media users in stitches.

Skomota curves a lady at a club

The picture, shared on Facebook by a user, Tinashe Eugene Mushanguri, sees Skomota avoiding a beautiful lady who tried to talk to him. The user speculated that he might have lost interest in his ways.

The TikTok sensation known for making the Skomota dance challenge is known for kissing different women and often creating a buzz. But this particular woman was unlucky.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"The guy is no longer interested, he got standards now."

Mzansi cracks jokes about the picture

Reacting to the picture, many people have concluded that Skomota has lost interest in this life.

Seems as though his days of entertaining different women are slowly coming to an end.

Carlton Panashee said:

"Man of the moment."

Lynthia Muzo joked:

"I think he is out of money now, and he is unable to tell the truth, so the best option is to ignore her, it's just my opinion, though."

Vincent Moshato joked:

"He is tired now."

Pule Ekstein Taaibos Madzaty II laughed:

"The first man to ignore a woman."

Katumbi Aleck said:

"Man of the moment."

Jabulani Maphote laughed:

"The first man to walk past the woman."

Has Skomota had enough of the high life?

The incident also added more fuel to the fire after many people had speculated that Skomota had enough of the celebrity life.

Skomota recently gave off the impression that he regrets the celebrity life. In a video, he seemed so tired of being booked for these December gigs that he shook his head in disbelief. Many people were left confused by the video but found humour in Skomota's reaction.

There's a new Skomota dance

In a previous from Briefly News, Skomota brought the fun at a Limpopo wedding with a special performance, where he debuted a different dance.

The TikTok video that was shared recently highlights Skomota's versatility, demonstrating that he is capable of more than just his popular routine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News