A lovely family from Johannesburg took part in the viral Skomota dance challenge in their matching outfits

They slayed the unique and hilarious choreography that has taken over social media platforms

The dance video was posted on TikTok and has South Africans laughing at their amusing moves

A lovely family took part in the Skomota dance challenge. Image: @drdisi19

Source: TikTok

A family has become the latest sensation on social media by joining the infectious wave of the Skomota dance challenge.

Skomota dance choreography

Dressed in matching red and white tracksuits, this lively clan not only nailed the unique choreography but also added their own touch of humour to the viral trend.

The synchronised moves, infectious energy, and the family's commitment to the dance have turned them into internet stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Dance video spreads on TikTok

The TikTok video was posted just five days ago by @drdisi19. The dance clip became a hit, amassing an impressive 432,000 views and 17,000 likes on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

SA entertained by dancing family

As the video continues to circulate, South Africans are thoroughly entertained by the family's amusing dance routine.

The comments section is filled with laughter, and viewers are picking their favourites. The front-runners are the little boy and the dad.

Check out a few comments below:

@Siya_Ndonga said:

"Kodwa COVID 19 wasenzani."

@mimidolophini posted:

"Beautiful family but daddy wins."

@mash20144 commented:

"If you have a smartphone you have to know the Skomota dance, it's the new rule in South Africa."

@Mykel0828 wrote:

"The father is the only one skomotaring."

@desfresher stated:

"Family bond is everything. This is nice."

@user5538239867039 mentioned:

"The first daughter does it way better. "

@Moxington added:

"Daddy is the winner, nice family. "

@user9567265271570 said:

"Viva Skomota dance but daddy's is a winner. "

Phindile Gwala’s Skomota dance leaves trends

In another article, Briefly News reported that it looks like Phindile Gwala's dance moves didn't land how she had hoped.

The former Muvhango actress posted a dancing video mimicking social media sensation Skomota's viral dance. But Mzansi didn't take well with Phindile's dancing and dragged her to hell and back.

Source: Briefly News