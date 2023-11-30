A hilarious TikTok video was a viral hit as it showed a unique dance group going wild to amapiano

In the video, there were characters dressed as Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, and other popular children's characters

Many people thought it was hilarious to see the world-famous cartoons do South African dances

A video featuring people dressed as Minnie Mouse and other Disney characters went viral. TikTok users were entertained by the bizarre amapiano dance video featuring the familiar cartons.

A TikTok video shows Disney's Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, and other cartoon characters doing an amapiano performance. Image: @mu_vhonii

The viral dance video got thousands of likes from entertained netizens. Many commented on the TikTok post, cracking jokes.

Cartoon characters dance to aampiano

A TikTok creator @mu_vhonii posted a hilarious video of Winnie the Pooh, Minnie Mouse, Tiger and Ben10 dancing to amapiano. In the video, Winnie the Pooh has a solo toward the end.

Watch the clip:

SA in stitches over cartoons' amapiano dance

The amapiano dance scene left many people thoroughly amused. Netizens joked about how funny the South African versions of the cartoon characters were.Many picked heir fave ad Minnie Mouse got the most attention.

Read peeps' the hilarious takes:

T said:

"Please Winnie the Pooh is starving."

withlove joked:

"Minnie’s rent was due."

Thando Mafana commented:

"I will never look at Minnie and Winnie the same again, ziinjubaqa."

dumisilejele1 wrote:

"Minnie Mouse didn't come to play."

_kele- added:

"Not Minnie's under garment."

