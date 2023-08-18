A big guy decided to dance on TikTok, and he was a viral hit, as many were stunned by his appearance

The man got millions of views as people on the internet could not raving over his unbelievable physique

Lots of online users were thoroughly entertained as they watched the TikTokker put on a performance

One man had all eyes on him as he danced. Online users with fascinated by how big the man was.

A TikTok video of a buff gent dancing up a storm had many people fascinated when they noticed his arms. Image: @theanimalhilemakumu

Source: TikTok

The video of the man's dance received more than 100 000 likes. There were also thousands of comments from people who were enthralled by his moves and body.

Muscular man's body stuns netizens

A video posted by @theanimalhilemakumu shows a man with big arms dancing. The guy dancing in the video's arms only made his dance more interesting. Watch the clip below:

South Africans entertained by buff dancer

Most viewers' attention was on the man's body aesthetic. Some people joked that his arms reminded them of Popeye, a cartoon character that had similarly big arms.

chifundo220 commented:

"Bro you look happy and happiness is beautiful."

user9187427672919 said:

"Someone tell Marvel that we have a real Avenger in South Africa."

Kalila Babiface Tracy joked:

"Is that Popeye the sailor man?"

wakyayaivan added:

"Now you find my sisters running for six packs."

qamatantlangeni Qamata wrote:

"I can't wait to see myself like this man."

TikTok users love to see others dance

Online users are always fascinated when they see people dance up a storm. Two men went viral after doing the most in public.

