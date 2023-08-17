A woman shared a video of her and her child, and their good looks made netizens do a double take

The TikTok creator's daughter got lots of attention when people could not get over her adorable face

Online users could not stop gushing over how good-looking both mother and daughter were in one clip

A beautiful woman and her child were a hit on TikTok. The lady showed people just how adorable her beloved kid looks.

A TikTok video of doting mom showing off her cute dad had people raving. Image: @hendrixxx501

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman and her child received nearly 200 000 likes. Thanks to the video, there were also comments from people who were affected by baby fever.

Stunning baby gets 600 000 views

A Woman @hendrixxx501 cute child left people gushing. In a video, the mother used a song by Halle called Angel to show off how pretty her baby is. Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers in awe of child's resemblance to mom

Many people were impressed by the kid. Online users had sweet comments about the little girl's cuteness.

Sharon joked:

"I've been gyming and l finally have a flat stomach, you can't tempt me like this."

Lee said:

"I just know she smells amazing."

Luyanda wrote:

"The fact that she smiled at the camera when the song said you an angel, top tier."

Keitu commented:

"Pampers is close to R500, Nan is R430, I will not be tempted now, such a beaut."

Ta Chustar added:

"This is the best version of copy and paste I’ve ever seen."

TikTok users love parenting moments

Many social media users often go viral after showing people a peek into their parenting lives. Netizens thought this man who has triplets was the cutest.

Source: Briefly News