Prince Kaybee recently showed off his adorable son in a picture that has warmed the hearts of his followers

The Gugulethu hitmaker shares Mmino Milani with popular media personality Zola Mhlongo

Social media users loved Mmino's adorable snap, some said they had baby fever, while others said the picture would become a hilarious meme

Prince Kaybee is still in the mood to celebrate Father's Day by sharing stunning pictures of his son Mmino Milani.

Prince Kaybee shared a stunning picture of his son Mmino. Image: @princekaybee_sa and Getty Images

Prince Kaybee shares adorable picture of his son Mmino

It seems Prince Kaybee's son Mmino is already a favourite among the music producer's followers. According to ZAlebs, the star shares the adorable baby boy with popular media personality Zola Mhlongo.

Taking to his Twitter page, the star gave Mzansi a glimpse of his baby boy in an adorable picture. Little Kabillion looked stylish in a denim-on-denim outfit and a black beanie. He wrote:

"I think Mmino is a clown"

Prince Kaybee's followers can't get enough of star's adorable son

Social media users said Prince Kaybee and Zola's son gave them baby fever. Some said the tiny tot is the cutest baby while some hilariously noted that he was going to become a meme on social media.

@RaymondSathekge said:

"Good meme here pls keep them coming Kaybee."

@MtimkuluNolz wrote:

"It's a Meme, tell him I have a girlfriend for him he can't be this cute "

@Mace_za1 added:

"When his father told him he got shares on the wine brand, Mmino was like "

Cassper Nyovest and his baby mama Thobeka Majozi celebrate Father's Day with sweet posts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest and his baby mama Thobeka Majozi celebrated Father's Day with the sweetest messages.

The couple who always try to keep their private lives away from social media gave their fans a glimpse of their lives.

Cassper Nyovest's baby mama Thobeka Majozi joined the rest of the world to celebrate the special men in their lives on Father's Day. The rapper's baby mama shared an adorable video of the rapper and their son on her Instagram page

