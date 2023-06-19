Cassper Nyovest and his beautiful baby mama Thobeka Majozi recently celebrated Father's Day with heartwarming messages

The private couple headed to their respective social media pages to share a sweet video showing Cassper and Khotso

The rapper's social media followers also celebrated the special day by wishing him a happy Father's Day

Cassper Nyovest and his baby mama Thobeka Majozi celebrated Father's Day with the sweetest messages.

Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi celebrated Father's Day with sweet posts. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

The couple who always try to keep their private lives away from social media gave their fans a glimpse of their lives.

Thobeka Majozi shares sweet Father's Day tribute for Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest's baby mama Thobeka Majozi joined the rest of the world to celebrate the special men in their lives on Father's Day. The rapper's baby mama shared an adorable video of the rapper and their son on her Instagram page and wrote:

"I always knew you was a smart man when you made a baby with me. Great calculations. Lol. Khotso’s father, a vulnerable side of you I’m so privileged to witness. Happy Father’s Day. I know how hard and demanding it can get having to show up as your best self in public and at home. Thank you for holding your family down, we love you ❤️ ."

Cassper Nyovest marks Father's Day with a cute video

Cassper Nyovest also marked the special day with a cute video and a message to his baby mama. According to The South African, the rapper said he was grateful to her for making him a father and for taking care of their son. He wrote:

"The best part of my life. Thank you for capturing all these special moments. Love you for life mama Ka boy @bexxdoesitbetter."

Cassper Nyovest's followers celebrate rapper on Father's Day

The star's fans and followers also took the time to celebrate him on the special day. Many said he is an amazing father.

@thuto_phoolo said:

"Happy Father’s Day brother!❤️❤️❤️"

@call_me_dineo wrote:

"Everyday i see how much of a good job your parents did in the way you carry yourself, how you respect the mother of your child and the father you are its beautiful to watch."

@andile_mwasi noted:

"Happy Father’s Day Cass"

@misscooperlooks added:

"Happy Father’s Day chomi ❤️"

