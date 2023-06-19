DJ Zinhle has responded to the social media trolls after receiving massive backlash over her Father's Day tribute to her late baby daddy AKA

The Era By DJ Zinhle founder came under fire for celebrating her blended family without including Mörda's first child from his previous relationship

Responding to the backlash, DJ Zinhle said she is unbothered by the negative comments on social media

DJ Zinhle has had enough of the social media backlash over her family. The star recently charted Twitter trends when online trolls attacked her for her Father's Day Tribute to her late baby daddy Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

DJ Zinhle has responded to the trolls dragging her over her Father's Day tribute to AKA.

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle under fire over sweet Father's Day tribute to AKA

Everyone knows about DJ Zinhle's blended family because she always flaunts it on social media. The businesswoman who has a daughter with late rapper Kiernan Forbes is also married to former Black Motion member Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mahosana.

The star was heavily blasted for celebrating her baby daddies on the special day. Like many people worldwide, Zinhle headed to her social media pages to celebrate her husband and her late baby daddy AKA, The South African reports. She shared a sweet post on her Instagram stories and wrote:

“@kairo.forbes we love you so much! We will always let you know how great your dad was. @lynnforbes sending you all my love. Happy heavenly Father’s Day."

She also celebrated Murdah Bongz with a heartwarming post that read:

"We love you so much baby @murdahbongz … Thank you for choosing us over EVERYTHING, for standing by us, and teaching us about unconditional love… I don’t know where we would be without you, God bless your loving heart. We appreciate you. Happy Father’s Day! "

DJ Zinhle fires back at trolls after being dragged over Father's Day post

The Umlilo hitmaker came out guns blazing at the Twitter trolls. She said her family remains unbothered by the constant attacks they face on social media.

She also added that her family is built on love and peace and will not allow the negativity on social media to ruin than. She tweeted:

"Our family structure is built on peace, love, support and the well-being of our kids. We will continue in this way, it really doesn’t matter how many times there are debates about us. Maybe this is what needs to happen for people to start unlearning pride-driven habits that don’t benefit our kids."

DJ Zinhle's followers react to star's posts about negativity on social media

DJ Zinhle's response sparked a heated debate on social media. Some fans hailed her for standing up for her family while others attacked her for celebrating AKA.

@MamogoM_ said:

"We understand but remove AKA picture in your life that guy never loved you loudly while still alive but now seems like you're holding too much on his memory even using your husband. Let his Mom and Nadia do that for Kairo. Unless y’all want to trend yeah then khontinue."

@Nthabi8827 added:

"I love it for you Mommy. You know, we are such a broken nation and it's sad. We don't want to see love, peace and warmth and wherever we see those things, we do everything in our power to destroy it. Well, keep it that way, we have way too much chaos & dysfunction, it's enough..."

Pic of Murdah Bongz rocking t-shirt with AKA’s face standing next to DJ Zinhle trends, SA shares mixed views

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz has been dragged on social media after wearing a T-shirt with AKA's face.

Controversial Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 dropped the snap of Murdah rocking the T-shirt. He was photographed with his wife and AKA's baby mama DJ Zinhle.

