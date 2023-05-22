Anele Mdoda is one of the few South African celebrities who love to communicate and interact with her fans on the timeline

The outspoken radio and television presenter had Mzansi talking when she complimented a follower with a TV in his shack

Reacting to Anele Mdoda's post, some netizens explained why they think having television sets in their bedrooms is a bad idea

Anele Mdoda always sparks heated debates on social media with her posts. The seasoned media personality recently had the internet buzzing when she reacted to a fan's neat shack.

Anele Mdoda compliments a follower with a neat shack and a TV

Anele Mdoda knows how to start interesting conversations with her followers. Whether she is making jokes about her famous gap or reacting to overpriced energy drinks, her posts always get Mzansi engaged.

The Anele and The Club host recently headed to her Twitter page and showed love to a tweep who posted a picture of his stunning shack. The star noted that she loved that he put extra effort to have a television set. She wrote:

"A TV is a must in a bedroom. You win."

Anele Mdoda's followers split about having a TV in the bedroom after the star's post

Anele Mdoda's fans were divided after the star commented on the post of a netizen with a television in his shack. Some said they did not like having television sets in their bedrooms because it disrupts their quality time.

@madida_izinto said:

"Hhaybo cha is not for me, I am the type who puts away everything and we talk about how productive our day was."

@ZA_DukeIV said:

"Tv in a bedroom is the worst nightmare."

@RMakaniwa noted:

"Are you trying to cook yourself with radiation ."

