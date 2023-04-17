Anele Mdoda had the streets talking when she revealed that she was shocked to see a bottle of water going for R479 in South Africa

The radio and television personality took to her Twitter page and shared a picture of the expensive bottled water

Anele's followers took to the star's timeline to share mixed reactions, and many said they were equally shocked when they saw the price of the bottled water

Anele Mdoda was at a loss for words when she came across bottled water going for R479 in a South African shop. The radio presenter shared the picture on her social media page, sparking a heated debate among her followers.

Anele Mdodahas reacted to a bottle of cold drink going for R479 in Mzansi. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Prices of basic commodities are skyrocketing in South Africa every day, but no one expected a bottle of water to cost R479.

Anele Mdoda shocked by bottle of water costing R479

Taking to her Twitter page, the Anele and The Club on 947 host shared a picture of the ridiculously expensive bottle of water, sparking a heated debate on her social page.

Anele Mdoda's followers react to picture of bottled water costing R479

Anele Mdoda's fans were just as shocked as the star was with the expensive bottled water. Many took to her timeline to share that they would never pay that much for water.

@JoeyGhannam said:

"My concern is who would actually pay for that?"

@PoshTeedkay wrote:

"My son went on a mall date and came with two bottles of this nonsense. I wanted to drink petrol."

@siya_mona_ added:

"I see YouTubers chuging this down all the time during their food challenge competitions. Had no idea its this expensive. Then again they also buy a packet or chips worth R1k."

