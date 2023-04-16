Tbo Touch was in high spirits and said he was headed to a few clubs to celebrate his birthday month

The radio host posted a video on his socials popping champagne, but all eyes were on his beautiful mansion

Hundreds of people admired his multi-million rand home in the comments section of the viral video

Tbo Touch marked his 42nd birthday on April 4, but the party is still rolling for the legendary radio host.

The Metro FM DJ announced his weekend plans and said he would appear at LIV in Sandton and Propaganda in Pretoria.

"I want to say this life is a gift. To live and to see yourself grow, watch God do wonders in your life and protect you. It's all about celebrating; we are celebrating nicely today. We gonna celebrate and have a good time."

Tbo Touch mentions media personalities that will be attending his party

Touch also said that big entertainment stars like Big Zulu, Focalistic, and Sithelo Shozi would join him in celebrating and encouraging his fans to pull up.

See the Instagram video below:

Mzansi admires Touch's luxurious home

People wrote Touch well wishes in the comments, but most of them were floored by his gorgeous home. Some said the viral clip was inspirational and gave them the extra nudge to work harder.

@mcentykanye said:

"Every country should have their own P. Diddy."

@pearlmotsuku stated:

"I don't even hear what you saying, the house is fire."

@flare_now commented:

"Thought my house was dope but this is crazy, black child we are winning."

@logi.palesa wrote:

"Driving from LP to propaganda just to celebrate my birthday month. We only live once. "

@mthokozisindabandaba posted:

"Sizwe Dhlomo should do this instead of being busy showing us his pool we wanna see the inside to be inspired."

@matshidisomoabelo wrote:

"I love this guy, If living my best life was a person. He loves God too much. "

@lungah88 added:

"Just like what's happening in the bank, I felt that."

@mrluudrumfreak asked:

"Can I come to drop a dope afro house set."

Tbo Touch named South Africa’s richest radio personality with an estimated net worth of R580 million

In another article, Briefly News reported that Tbo Touch is a household name in the Mzansi radio and television industries. The star is among the few who have managed to stay afloat in the entertainment industry.

Tbo Touch, real name Thabo Molefe has had an illustrious career that kicked off when he moved to the USA. Over the years, the star has been making major strides, including hosting international stars like Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr and meeting hip-hop royalty Jay Z.

