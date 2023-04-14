Bonnie Mbuli believes that "pretty privilege" is behind the sympathy shown towards Dr Nandipha Magudumana

Nandipha and her boyfriend, Thabo Bester, have been accused of plotting Thabo's escape from prison, murder, fraud, and violation of a dead body, among other charges

The controversial case has sparked discussions on social media in South Africa and around the world

Bonnie Mbuli says Dr Nandipha gets sympathy because of "pretty privilege". Images: @bonniembuli

Source: Instagram

South African actress and former Afternoon Express presenter Bonnie Mbuli thinks pretty privilege is why controversial Dr Nandipha Magudumana is getting any sympathy from Twitter users.

Nandipha and Thabo's arrest causes stir

The arrest of Nandipha and her boyfriend, Thabo Bester, has been a talking point for a couple of weeks in South Africa and worldwide. Twitter has been abuzz with the two's criminal antics and even more so since the couple was arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, earlier this week.

Many South African Twitter users have been sympathising with the doctor, feeling hers might be a case of the wrong place and time. But Mbuli seems to think otherwise.

Bonnie calls out Twitter's sympathy

The actress shared her sentiments on the topic on Twitter, she said:

"It’s been so fascinating for me to watch throughout the Dr Nandipa case how people have more sympathy for beautiful people."

Tweeps react to Mbuli's tweet about Nandipha

Tweeps quickly responded to Bonnie, with many of them adding to her statement.

@poetic_justic21 said:

"I’ve also seen this play out even when handsome men are accused of some sexual crime against women. I saw it play out during the debacle of the slap heard around the world by Will Smith. And I dare say, the culprits are women, more often than not."

@Motrax_Motlatsi commented:

"I think it mostly has to do with her profession. People generally respect doctors because they save lives, and it takes a long time and hard work to complete the programme."

@samueldumi said:

"Honestly speaking, her beauty is the last thing that drew my attention to her case. I'm still trying to understand what made her to throw away everything for this criminal. I mean she had it all."

@Tom47096338 said:

"They look innocent, looking at Nandipha it's extremely hard to believe that she could have been involved in the murder of another human being."

Source: Briefly News