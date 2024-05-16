A Congolese man was arrested for defrauding a female police officer in Limpopo

The 44-year-old man was not working alone when he defrauded the 54-year-old woman; police are still looking for his accomplice

South Africans blamed the victims and said women should not be so desperate and easily trusting

Congolese man arrested for scamming a former police officer from Limpopo. Images: Supplied

Source: Twitter

The 44-year-old suspect, identified as Congolese national Joseph Hassan Yaye, is set to face charges of fraud and theft before the Makhado Magistrate's Court.

This arrest comes after an extensive investigation into an alleged fraudulent scheme targeting a 54-year-old woman formerly employed at the Limpopo South African Police Service (SAPS).

Mzansi blames the victim

@BizGuru4

"You can ask that again . The funny thing is we have extremely handsome men in this country, but women will rather settle for aliens like these, who, in turn, treat them like nobodies and hurt them badly after all. Just like the Nigerians ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

@Mhlontlo10

"This is very good stuff from this Congo guy; they should milk them dry."

@hlubizer

"My question remains: why are people discussing their finances with strangers? It's worse when that stranger happens to be a foreign national."

@PrinceLeshiba29

"Not desperate, greedy? So these guys have mastered the art of initially showing artificial wealth, and it seems like they will give social media standard treatment and love and ensure they create an impression that they are big. He comes and shows her transferring five million and asks her for two million help."

The fraud and theft incident

In a report by IOL Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the provincial police spokesperson for Limpopo, the victim was reportedly persuaded by Yaye and an accomplice to resign from her position and invest her severance package into a business venture.

Succumbing to their persuasion, she resigned and handed over a substantial sum, amounting to R500,000, to the suspects.

However, the situation took a grim turn when the victim realized that not only had the suspects vanished with her initial investment, but she was also coerced into transferring additional funds into Yaye's bank account.

Feeling duped and defrauded, the former SAPS employee complained to the authorities in July 2023, prompting a thorough investigation.

After months of intensive police work, Yaye was apprehended on Wednesday, 8 May 2024, in the Jane Furse policing area.

He appeared before the Limpopo court and has since been remanded in custody until arrangements for an interpreter and legal representation can be made.

The other accomplice is still not found

However, the case is far from closed, as Yaye's accomplice remains large.

Law enforcement officials have urged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted suspect to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

Those with relevant information are encouraged to contact Warrant Officer Corlet Baloyi on 072 160 5396, the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or utilize the My SAPS App.

