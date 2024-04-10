One lucky woman hid in the fitting room while the clothing shop she was in got robbed in daylight

The young lady shared a TikTok video where only the voices of the perpetrators were heard in the retail

The online community reacted to the clip, with many grateful that the lady survived the robbery

A woman hid in the fitting room while thieves robbed the store. Images: @_nthabiseng08/ TikTok, @Peter Dazeley/ Getty Images

A terrified customer had the worst experience of her life in one of South Africa's well-known clothing shops after it was robbed while she was inside.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @_nthabiseng08, she is going about her business, shopping for clothes at the store. She then goes to the fitting room to see how the items will fit her.

However, little did she know that a life-threatening event was going to take place. The young lady could be considered lucky because as she was in the fitting room, a group of thieves entered the shop and proceeded to rob it.

While this was happening, the woman took her phone and recorded it, but as she was in the fitting room, nothing could be seen; only the voices of the thieves were heard in the video.

Woman hid in fitting room whilst shop got robbed

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were happy that the lady was safe

The clip garnered over 27k likes, with many online users thankful she was alive. Some were furious about the crime in South Africa.

@nwa-sevha commented:

"Happened to me 2021 was working at steers tjoooo thy told us to continue working tjooo I did king burger with 10 patties inside."

@Jazmine felt scared:

"As a female this is so scary cause not only do you have to worry about the robbery but you must pray they don't find you attractive so they don't grape you."

@Ysters shared:

"We also got robbed at the warehouse, I ran out and by mistake I got into the robber's bakkie, the robber came back and asked who I am and I got out again, I was so afraid."

@mokgethwapretty commended:

"My dear? You serve a living God❤️."

@ovayo said:

"Knowing me I would’ve prayed like I’m repenting ."

