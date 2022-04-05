A group of what looked like a family was captured on camera stealing a woman's valuables without her noticing

The trio distracted their victim while pretending to be shopping, giving one of them the opportunity to commit the crime

Peeps online were livid and called for justice, while others hoped that she would be reunited with her possession, which appeared to be a phone, or perhaps a purse

A trio of casual thieves robbed a woman while she was shopping. Footage was posted on Twitter and attracted fury.

In the clip, a man is seen moving closer to a lady at the fridges, pretending to reach out for something. A woman and girl who were in the man's company moved in from behind, with one pushing a trolley closer to the lady. The other quickly removed something from the lady's purse and left.

A woman fell victim to theft in a supermarket as thieves stole her valuables in a viral clip that has Saffas fuming. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Peeps on Twitter were livid at seeing the thieves trick the woman. They called for justice while some analysed the root cause of the increasing crime rates. Some peeps pitied the victim and wondered if the cameras were regularly monitored by the store.

@FactsOnly_RSA said:

"The level of crime in South Africa at the moment is beyond sickening! It's becoming embarrassing. That's someone's girlfriend and boyfriend."

@DrLinaMartin1 said:

@4TuneKukie said:

"The majority of black people in this country are sick and tired of the rainbow nation narrative. People are hungry! We are now seeing everyone resorting to crime! Hunger drives you!"

@Papa_Khegu said:

@hlaozen said:

"Can someone please help the innocent lady to recover her valuable items please, may the police study the video and bring the perpetrators to book."

Source: Briefly News