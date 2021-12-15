Many people feel South Africa is not safe as they react to a viral video of a young lady being robbed by thugs

The woman is seen jogging on a quiet street but she didn’t notice the thugs behind her and they possibly took her mobile phone

One social media user also feels the incident happened in East London and many netizens are lamenting the viral clip

Mzansi citizens are once again witnessing an ugly video of two thugs robbing a woman who is jogging in a quiet street. The girl can be seen in the clip jogging but the two guys follow her.

They approach and surround her before forcing her to surrender her possessions. It’s not clear what did they take from her but one can suspect they took her phone and earphones as she was listening to her music.

The two tsotsis later run away, leaving the young lady traumatised as she is alone in the street. Briefly News takes a glance at the reactions where many people feel South Africa is not a safe country when an innocent woman can be robbed like that.

Kulani uploaded the viral clip and he is also lamenting the terrible scene and netizens are joining him and also sharing their accounts. He said:

"This country ain't safe.”

@IsickNewt said:

“She's done jogging. For good.”

@AubutiMotlamedi said:

“I'm curious to know what they took from her, earrings and iPods?”

@MzilelaWaZaba said:

“No country is... I have been to 83 countries all of them had people mugged.”

@DannyDungi said:

“They want those fitness watches.”

@Joylavid said:

“Mina immediately I see them coming like that in a dry street I was going to run like a headless chicken.”

@Muzy29 said:

“Don't jog with the valuables, especially when you do so alone.”

