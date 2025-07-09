Anele Mdoda revealed that she is worried about the shortage of vinegar in South Africa

Fans came through with alternatives that can be used in place of vinegar if it becomes scarce

The actress is known for her love for cooking hearty meals for her family, hence her concern about the vinegar shortage

Radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda has addressed the shortage of vinegar in South Africa. The star said she was panicking over the unusual shortage of vinegar.

Anele Mdoda has raised concerns about the shortage of vinegar in South Africa. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, 9 July 2025, the star who loves to cook joked that she was tempted to bulk buy vinegar the same way people did with toilet paper during Covid-19. She wrote:

"There is a shortage of vinegar in South Africa, and I’m panicked. Fish and chips!!!!! I’m tempted to do that thing you guys did with toilet paper during COVID."

South Africans react to Anele Mdoda's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Anele's post, with many sharing alternatives that the star can use in place of vinegar. Others said lemon or lime were a great alternative, while others suggested vinegar-flavoured salts or spices.

However, some South Africans are equally concerned about the reported shortage of vinegar in the country.

@MokwadiMo commented:

"What's going to happen to the chips' price with the shortage of both potatoes and vinegar now?"

@luyolomkentane wrote:

"Broken our supply chains!!!. Something as basic as vinegar should not be that hard to find in a functioning country! But ke!"

@celeworld8 added:

"Eating chips without vinegar is a crime."

@woza_diego wrote:

"You can use lemon or lime instead."

@pumezamahobe added:

"There is a salt brand that has vinegar. And it tastes & smells the same, just without the moisture."

@lindi_matsie commented:

"We clean with it, we add bicarbonate of soda🫣that's why I questioned if it’s still fit for human consumption 😉let's use lemon 🤭😁chips with lemon."

Anele Mdoda and her fans discussed the shortage of vinegar in SA. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Two times Anele Mdoda showed off her cooking skills

One thing about Anele Mdoda, she knows how to put a good meal together. The star has been praised for her incredible cooking skills by her fans. The media personality who recently married her long-time boyfriend, Buzza James, had the streets buzzing when she shared pictures dishing up a yummy meal she had prepared for her husband.

It's not a secret that Anele loves to cook for the men in her life. The star had Mzansi asking for the recipe for her signature hard body chicken dish after revealing that she had cooked lunch for her father.

Anele Mdoda responds to backlash over breaking tradition

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that one thing about social media peeps is that they never let things go. 947 radio presenter Anele Mdoda was called out recently for her conduct while visiting her family in the Eastern Cape.

Soon-to-be Mrs James, Anele Mdoda, has no problem clapping back at trolls. The star responded to a handful of people who were offended by her outfit choice when visiting her family in the Eastern Cape.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News