Anele Mdoda Shows Off Her Impressive Cooking Skills With Mouthwatering Meal: “I Cooked for My Dad”
- Anele Mdoda impressed her fans by sharing a picture of a delicious lunch she prepared for her father
- Many social media users expressed their admiration and requested cooking tips and recipes, particularly for her signature dish, hard-body chicken
- Anele's fans reminisced about her past cooking stories and shared how her previous recipes have become family favourites
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Anele Mdoda is the master of all trades. The seasoned radio and television personality recently left her fans asking for cooking tips when she shared a picture of a lunch she prepared for her father.
Anele Mdoda's cooking skills impress fans
Is there anything Anele Mdoda can't do? The star took to social media to share a picture of a yummy meal she prepared.
Taking to her X page, the Celebrity Game Night South Africa host revealed that she made a lovely lunch for her father. The media personality, who has repeatedly stated that the hard-body chicken is her absolute favourite meal, said cooking the chicken is her favourite hobby. The caption read:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
"My hobby is cooking mleqwa."
Fans can't get enough of Anele's meal
Social media users were definitely drooling after seeing the picture -we don't blame them. Many asked the star to share her secret recipes.
@celeworld8 commented:
"yo, it looks delish. Are you planning on posting recipes?"
@KamoHlalele wrote:
"😂😂😂, I just remembered the story you once told about flying from EC to Jozi with frozen hardbody chickens in your bag!"
@Belz_glam said:
"There's a recipe you once shared on Instagram, during the covid era,for umleqwa,til this day, that's my go to recipe for umleqwa,my family absolutely loves it."
@AtiredXo added:
"Mna I need steps to make that salad. What did you put in there, it looks delicious."
@OlwethuPuleng wrote:
"Please share the recipe for that salad with the wooden spoon 🥺."
Anele Mdoda advocates for underpaid waiters
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda made a good impression on netizens after sharing something on her heart. The media star said she loves ensuring all her staff are comfortable.
Anele Mdoda told people that she does not like seeing workers still struggling on the job. Many people were impressed by her take on being an employer.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.