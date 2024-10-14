Anele Mdoda impressed her fans by sharing a picture of a delicious lunch she prepared for her father

Many social media users expressed their admiration and requested cooking tips and recipes, particularly for her signature dish, hard-body chicken

Anele's fans reminisced about her past cooking stories and shared how her previous recipes have become family favourites

Anele Mdoda is the master of all trades. The seasoned radio and television personality recently left her fans asking for cooking tips when she shared a picture of a lunch she prepared for her father.

Anele Mdoda's cooking skills impress fans

Is there anything Anele Mdoda can't do? The star took to social media to share a picture of a yummy meal she prepared.

Taking to her X page, the Celebrity Game Night South Africa host revealed that she made a lovely lunch for her father. The media personality, who has repeatedly stated that the hard-body chicken is her absolute favourite meal, said cooking the chicken is her favourite hobby. The caption read:

"My hobby is cooking mleqwa."

Fans can't get enough of Anele's meal

Social media users were definitely drooling after seeing the picture -we don't blame them. Many asked the star to share her secret recipes.

@celeworld8 commented:

"yo, it looks delish. Are you planning on posting recipes?"

@KamoHlalele wrote:

"😂😂😂, I just remembered the story you once told about flying from EC to Jozi with frozen hardbody chickens in your bag!"

@Belz_glam said:

"There's a recipe you once shared on Instagram, during the covid era,for umleqwa,til this day, that's my go to recipe for umleqwa,my family absolutely loves it."

@AtiredXo added:

"Mna I need steps to make that salad. What did you put in there, it looks delicious."

@OlwethuPuleng wrote:

"Please share the recipe for that salad with the wooden spoon 🥺."

