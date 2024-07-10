Quiz: Can You Guess These Top South African Celebrities’ Favourite Traditional Dishes?
- Many people would assume that celebrities enjoy eating fancy foods at restaurants because of the nurture of their work
- Surprisingly, many stars have revealed that their all-time favourite dishes are traditional South African meals
- This fun Briefly News quiz will check how much fans know about their favourite star's food
Unlike what many people believe, most South African celebs do not enjoy eating expensive dishes in top restaurants. Stars like Somizi Mhlongo and Rebecca Malope all love traditional dishes.
Take the quiz below to check how well you know your stars.
Can you match the celebrity to their pet?
In similar news, Briefly News reported that celebrities love sharing bits of their lives on social media. Some love showing off their children and families, and some even flaunt their adorable fur babies.
The quiz is asking fans to match the celebrity to their pet.
