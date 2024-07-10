Quiz: How Well Do You Know Mzansi Stars: Can You Match the Celeb to Their Pet?

Mzansi celebrities love flaunting their fur babies on their timelines, and fans don't seem to complain a lot

Many stars even show off the fancy lifestyles their pets enjoy on their pages

Briefly News set up this fun quiz to test how much readers know about celebrities and their pets

Can you match the celeb to their pet? Image: @Instagram

Celebrities love sharing bits of their lives on social media. Some love showing their children and families off. Some even flaunt their adorable fur babies. This Briefly News quiz aims to test how many celebrities' pets fans recognise.

