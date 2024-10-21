A Mamelodi Sundowns Defender Could Face an Exit From the PSL Champions
- Defender Divine Lunga will not leave Mamelodi Sundowns, said local football agent Mike Makaab
- The defender has been rumoured to leave the PSL champions after falling down the pecking order at the club
- Local football fans backed Lunga on social media, calling him a quality player who still has something to offer Sundowns
Football agent Mike Makaab said there is no truth behind the rumours that Mamelodi Sundowns will offload defender Divine Lunga in January 2025.
The Zimbabwean defender has fallen down the pecking order at Downs, but Makaab said the player will stay at the PSL champions.
Lunga, 29, was an unused substitute during Sundowns' 5-0 victory over Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday, 19 October 2024, while Mothobi Mvala made a scoring return from injury.
Divine Lunga still has a future at Mamelodi Sundowns
Makaab speaks about Lunga in the tweet below:
According to Soccer Laduma, Makaab denied any rumours that Lunga will leave Sundowns in the upcoming transfer window.
Makaab said:
"It's not true. That's not true."
While Makaab has defended his client, the agent recently said Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was out of order to comment about Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Fans back Lunga
Local football fans said on social media that Lunga still has a lot to offer Sundowns, and they should consider keeping the Zimbabwean.
Ducks Ramatswana says Lunga must stay:
"We only have him & Lebusa as left centre-backs. Who will assist in the absence of Lebusa if they release him."
Terrence Terro Mlilo is a fan:
"He's a solid defender with impressive aerial skills, speed and work rate!"
Henry Mugwagwa backs Lunga:
"Only Steve Kompela knows the capabilities of Lunga; he won't spend a day without a club. He is quality, disciplined and dedicated."
Silence Mazibuko suggested a new club:
"They must send him to their feeder club, SuperSport United. Their defence is shaky these days."
Boycer Phatsimo Jullius says Lunga must go:
Divine has no future at Downs. He might as well pack up and go somewhere."
Mamelodi Sundowns will be without a star player till next year
As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane will be out until next year after suffering an Achilles tendon injury.
The veteran midfielder was substituted during Bafana's 1-1 draw with Congo on Tuesday, 15 October, after going down unchallenged in the first half.
