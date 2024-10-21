Defender Mothobi Mvala made a scoring comeback during Mamelodi Sundowns' 5-0 victory over Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday, 19 October 2024, in the Carling Cup

The 30-year-old made his return from injury, and Mngqithi backs the player to reclaim his spot in the Bafana Bafana side

Local football fans shared their excitement for Mvala's comeback on social media, saying the player is an important member of the squad

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have been boosted by the return of Mothobi Mvala, who scored on his return from injury.

The 30-year-old defender scored during Masandawana's 5-0 victory over Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday, 19 October 2024, in the Carling Knockout Cup.

Defender Mothobi Mvala scored on his return from injury for Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Phill Magakoe and Franck Fife/AFP.

Following his return against Downs' senior coach Steve Komphela's former side, Mngqithi backed Mvala to continue his progress and reclaim his place in the Bafana Bafana squad.

Manqoba Mngqithi praied Mothobi Mvala

Mngqithi speaks about Mvala in the video below:

According to Goal.com, Mngqithi said Mvala is an important player for Downs, who will be without midfielder Themba Zwane till next year.

Mngqithi said:

"He is one of our best defenders, so it is important to give him the opportunity to get back into the national team because we believe he is a very good defender. I was very excited to see him scoring as well."

Fans are excited

Local football fans were excited about Mvala's return on social media and were pleased to see the player get on the scoresheet.

Hlamulo Iɩ liked Mvala's goal:

"Great goal. Well-placed header."

Bulie Wiseman Wiser is a fan:

"Dragon."

Dan Cbeko is happy:

"Congratulations on your comeback, Dragon!"

Mdunger Hizo liked what he saw:

"And he played very well."

Dumisani Chris Dlamini is a Downs fan:

"The sky is the limit. Up Masandawana."

