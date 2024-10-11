Kegan Johannes showed off his new home after moving to PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns from SuperSport United

The defender shared the pictures of his first night in his new home while he continues his recovery from injury

Local football fans praised the defender on social media, admiring his home and wishing him a speedy recovery

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Kegan Johannes shared his first night in his new home while he recovers from injury.

The 23-year-old posted pictures of his new living arrangements on social media, saying it was his first time living alone.

Since joining Sundowns from SuperSport, the Bafana Bafana defender has struggled with injuries and is yet to establish himself at the defending PSL champions.

Kegan Johannes moves into new home

Johannes shows snaps of his new home in the tweet below:

On the social media post, Johannes shared a picture of his room and a second snap showing him enjoying the stunning views from his lounge.

While Johannes is yet to make an impact, fellow new signing Asekho Tiwani said he is determined to earn a regular starting place at the club.

Fans wait for Johannes' return

Local football fans admired Johannes' new home on social media and said they could not wait to see the player make an impact at Masandawana.

Benzo_Ndlovu notices Johannes' salary:

"Motsepe's money is very long. It changes lives."

ThembaHobe2 admires Johannes:

"That's a great place. Kegan has been so dedicated and disciplined since he was a laaitie at Cape Town Spurs. He deserves it all."

ViweGoba respects the player:

"Straight out of Bishop Lavis."

Dingswayo_N congratulated the player:

"A great start."

Royal Ramokone backs Johannes:

"His time will come."

Masingita Kgomo supports Johannes:

“Up yellow boy.”

Khanyiso Ntonga II does not rate Johannes:

"Benchwarmer."

Noluthando Kaboyellow Sandawana Nqoko is impressed with Johannes:

"He played well against Mbabane Swallows' second lag. He is promising."

Lufuno Mudavhi is frustrated:

"He got injured at training."

Terrence Terro Mlilo cannot wait to see Johannes return to the field:

"Come back, boi. This Lebusa is not sure."

Bongani Zungu nears close to a new club

As reported by Briefly News, former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder is close to joining Moroccan side Wydad Athletic.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since his release from Masandawana, and he could be reunited with former Downs coach Rhulani Mokwena at Wydad.

