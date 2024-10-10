Asekho Tiwani wants to establish himself as a Mamelodi Sundowns starter after moving to the PSL champions from Sekhukhune United

The 19-year-old said he is willing to put in extra effort on the training pitch while also absorbing valuable advice from senior members of the squad

Local football fans backed Tiwani on social media, saying the teen defender has enough quality to be a star player at Masandawana

Young defender Asekho Tiwani said he is determined to prove his worth at Mamelodi Sundowns as he begins his debut season with the PSL champions.

The 19-year-old has featured in all of Sundowns PSL matches this season, and is looking to become one of the club's first names on the teamsheet.

Askeho Tiwani hopes to learn from senior members of the Mamelodi Sundowns squad. Image: asekho_tiwani05.

Source: Instagram

Tiwani achieved his boyhood dream when he signed for Sundowns at the start of the season after impressive displays with Sekhukhune United last season.

Asekho Tiwani is willing to learn from senior players

Tiwani speaks about his goals at Sundowns in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Tiwani wants to absorb as much information as possible from players such as Khuliso Mudau, whom coach Manqoba Mngqithi highly praises.

Tiwani said:

"I will learn a lot from them, which will also make me challenge them. I'm also not there to add numbers or relax. I'm also there to keep working harder because of what they saw me doing in Sekhukhune, and I can continue doing it. So, I'll keep working hard until I get my chance."

Fans admire Tiwani

Local football fans said on social media that they are impressed by Tiwani and look forward to seeing what the teen defender can offer Sundowns.

Mhlengi Josta Madlala is impressed by Tiwani:

"He pocketed Gaston Sirino. This one is very solid and powerful, he has energy for days."

Ncumisa Mtabane is a fan:

"Superstar! This boy is good; he is a hard worker."

Hlabaku Sebothoma admires the player:

"Sirino hasn't recovered since he met this young man; good for the future!"

Siphiwe Zwane Ka Mabena backs Tiwani:

"If you continue with that work rate, you'll own that LB position."

Goozmp has high hopes:

"The sky is the limit."

