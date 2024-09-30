Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi praised Khuliso Mudau for his performance in their 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs on September 28

The veteran defender replaced Asekho Tiwani in the second half and made several tackles that helped Masandawana keep out a determined Chiefs side

Like his club football coach had done, local football fans have also praised Mudau on social media, calling the Bafana Bafana star the greatest of all time

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Defender Khuliso Mudau has earned praise from fans and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi after his impressive performance against Kaizer Chiefs.

The 29-year-old Bafana Bafana star came on as a second-half substitute on Saturday, 28 September, and made an immediate impact for the defending PSL champions.

Defender Khuliso Mudau makes an impact off the bench for Mamelodi Sundowns, earning praise from his coach. Image: Sia Kambou/AFP and Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Despite his short time on the field, Mudau made crucial tackles in the 2-1 victory that was marred in controversy after Edson Castillo’s late equaliser was ruled out.

Manqoba Mngqithi praised Khuliso Mudau

Mamelodi Sundowns boss Mngqithi had high praise for Mudao.

According to Soccer Laduma, Mngqithi was impressed with the Bafana Bafana defender, who was previously linked with a move overseas.

Mnhqithi said, per the tweet:

“He proved the quality that he has, and no doubt, defensively, he is one of the best players you can ever have. In one-against-one, I think he is in a class of his own. It was pleasing to see him perform the way he performed today, and I was happy.”

Fans admire Mudau

Local football fans also praised Mudua on social media, calling the Bafana defender one of the best in the PSL.

Rodger Nyembe said:

“A good game by Mudau.”

Timtom Fish wants a change:

“We need a quick centre back to replace Lebusa.”

Reneilwe Madiba is a fan:

“This guy is the GOAT.”

Khusta Khura admires Madau:

“Congratulations, Mudau; I wish you all the best, bra.”

However, Phillip Serite is not a fan of the coach:

“This man thinks he is bigger than the club; his tactic is poor. When he fails, he points fingers at the players for the tactics which confuse players.”

Manqoba Mngqithi takes swipe at rival fans

As Briefly News also reported, Manqoba Mngqithi took an apparent dig at Chiefs fans after their 2-1 victory on Saturday, 28 September 2024.

The Sundowns coach praised Amakhosi fans for attending the match but also said they left the stadium with souvenirs instead of points.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News