Manqoba Mngqithi Praises a Player He Feels Is ‘In a Class of His Own’
- Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi praised Khuliso Mudau for his performance in their 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs on September 28
- The veteran defender replaced Asekho Tiwani in the second half and made several tackles that helped Masandawana keep out a determined Chiefs side
- Like his club football coach had done, local football fans have also praised Mudau on social media, calling the Bafana Bafana star the greatest of all time
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Defender Khuliso Mudau has earned praise from fans and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi after his impressive performance against Kaizer Chiefs.
The 29-year-old Bafana Bafana star came on as a second-half substitute on Saturday, 28 September, and made an immediate impact for the defending PSL champions.
Despite his short time on the field, Mudau made crucial tackles in the 2-1 victory that was marred in controversy after Edson Castillo’s late equaliser was ruled out.
Manqoba Mngqithi praised Khuliso Mudau
Mamelodi Sundowns boss Mngqithi had high praise for Mudao.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to Soccer Laduma, Mngqithi was impressed with the Bafana Bafana defender, who was previously linked with a move overseas.
Mnhqithi said, per the tweet:
“He proved the quality that he has, and no doubt, defensively, he is one of the best players you can ever have. In one-against-one, I think he is in a class of his own. It was pleasing to see him perform the way he performed today, and I was happy.”
Fans admire Mudau
Local football fans also praised Mudua on social media, calling the Bafana defender one of the best in the PSL.
Rodger Nyembe said:
“A good game by Mudau.”
Timtom Fish wants a change:
“We need a quick centre back to replace Lebusa.”
Reneilwe Madiba is a fan:
“This guy is the GOAT.”
Khusta Khura admires Madau:
“Congratulations, Mudau; I wish you all the best, bra.”
However, Phillip Serite is not a fan of the coach:
“This man thinks he is bigger than the club; his tactic is poor. When he fails, he points fingers at the players for the tactics which confuse players.”
Manqoba Mngqithi takes swipe at rival fans
As Briefly News also reported, Manqoba Mngqithi took an apparent dig at Chiefs fans after their 2-1 victory on Saturday, 28 September 2024.
The Sundowns coach praised Amakhosi fans for attending the match but also said they left the stadium with souvenirs instead of points.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za