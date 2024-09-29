Manqoba Mngqithi has taken aim at Kaizer Chiefs fans after Mamelodi Sundowns claimed all three points in their tie in the Betway Premiership

The South African tactician led his the Brazilians to a resounding 2-1 win over the Soweto giants at the FNB Stadium on Saturday

The match had several controversial moments which Amakhosi fans at the stadium were not happy about

South African manager Manqoba Mngqithi has trolled Kaizer Chiefs fans after Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a 2-1 win over the Soweto giants in the Betway Premiership on Saturday.

The Brazilians continued their perfect start to the season in the Premier Soccer League, coming from a goal down to defeat the Glamour Boys at the FNB Stadium.

Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners' goals cancelled out Ranga Chivaviro's early strike as the defending champions retained the top spot on the league table.

Manqoba Mngqithi trolls Kaizer Chiefs fans after their club lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in their Betway Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

Mngqithi trolls Kaizer Chiefs fans

Kaizer Chiefs had the ball in the back of the net through Edson Castillo and could have pegged the game at 2-2, but the centre referee disallowed the goal.

Reacting to the game during the post-match conference, as per iDiskiTimes, Mngqithi teased Kaizer Chiefs fans after they came out to see their team lose to the Brazilians.

"Thanks to our supporters who came in numbers to support us," the South African tactician said on SuperSport TV.

"Unfortunate for the Chiefs fans, but they came in numbers, we appreciate that. Even if they didn't get the result, at least they had the crowd, and they're also going home with some nice flags; I like those flags. Thank you."

Kaizer Chiefs fans believed they were being robbed of a deserving goal, and Sundowns were controversially awarded a goal that had a player in an offside position during the build-up.

