Nasreddine Nabi has reacted to Kaizer Chiefs first loss under his management this season in the Betway Premiership

The Glamour Boys suffered a 2-1 loss against the defending champions at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon

The former AS Rabat manager pointed out some of the reasons behind the Soweto-based club's loss to the Brazilians on their home ground

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has explained why his team lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in their third league game in the Betweay Premiership this season.

The Soweto giants were the first team to score in the tie through an early goal from Ranga Chivaviro, but goals from Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners gave the Brazilians a 2-1 win over the home team.

It was the Tunisian tactician's first home game in the league this campaign and, unfortunately, their first loss of the season.

Nasreddine Nabi explains why Kaizer Chiefs were defeated by Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Photo: @iDiskiTimes.

Nabi explains Chiefs' loss to Sundowns

According to iDiskiTimes, in an interview after the game, Nabi claimed some of Kaizer Chiefs' players were down after Sundowns scored their first goal.

The former AS FAR Rabat believes last season's mentality came back to some players, with the Brazilians growing back into the game.

"You want to win every time; you have a winning mentality, for that… after the goal of Sundowns, we observed some players were down. The demons of last year came back after the goal of Sundowns," the former Young Africans mentor said during the post-match press conference.

"This mentality, I don't accept that it's possible to concede a goal, but I don't accept that mentality [that I saw]. I don't accept that. Yes, I don't change much because I am in my first step of strategy – it's my first step."

Nabi went on to lament the loss but admitted the performance was better than last season, but he's still not satisfied with it.

"You think I'm pleased about today? I am not happy because I despise losing," he added.

"Maybe the performance is more reasonable than last season, but this is Kaizer Chiefs. You don't accept losing and be comfortable because you played an excellent second half.

"What is that? It's unacceptable. Do you want to know what Kaizer Chiefs is? You don't know? Sorry, you don't have a place here; it's clear."

