Kaizer Chiefs lost 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium in the Premier Soccer League on Saturday afternoon.

The Glamour Boys scored the first goal of the game through Ranga Chivaviro, but the visitors bounced back with strikes from Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners to secure all three points.

There were different talking points in the game, with Sundowns' second goal being one of them.

Kaizer Chiefs post cryptic message to react to Edson Castillo's late goal against Mamelodi Sundowns being ruled out by the referee. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Chiefs react to Castillo's disallowed goal

Kaizer Chiefs posted two cryptic messages on their official handle on X(formerly known as Twitter) after the centre referee controversially ruled out Edson Castillo's goal.

Amakhosi posted a gif showing a man not pleased with the decision, and the second gif had a text that reads 'Disappointed but not surprised'.

The two posts by the Soweto giants drew different reactions from fans in the comment section of the gifs.

Reactions to Chiefs' cryptic message

DlaminiDukani said:

"We have improved Khosi, unfortunately they were 12 in the field 😭"

ramalokot implied:

"It was a legitimate goal....kudlaliwe ngathi"

visse_ss said:

"Sundowns should thank that offside goal and referee."

Dbanj25 reacted:

"We need to write a letter to Fifa about the Team and the African President influence."

risunamanic shared:

"thank you Junior, yes we wanted to win, but trust us, we are happy with what you have done to this new Chiefs team which we are all wondering how Nabi brought so much change. We are playing carpet and objective futball. Thanks so much Junior we are happy 🙏🏿"

RealKGeeRSA commented:

"Kaizer Chiefs proved why they are the best team in the PSL currently. Its clear that Sundowns can’t beat Kaizer Chiefs without the help of the referees. Thanks for giving all of them a run for their money Khosi✌️😄"

