Radio personality Thandi 'Zisto' Mhlongo has left Gagasi FM after being with the radio station for seven years

Zisto hosted the Drive Show with Kings of the Weekend, made up of DJs Sphectacular and DJ Naves

Taking to social media, Zisto shared a farewell message to her followers. Reports suggest she has moved on to a different station

Gagasi FM radio star Thandi ‘Zisto’ Mhlongo has left the radio station. Image: Zisto Live

Source: Instagram

Radio personality Thandi 'Zisto' Mhlongo has resigned from Gagasi FM. Zisto decided not to renew her contract and has decided to explore other opportunities.

Zisto bids farewell to Gagasi FM management and listeners

After serving on the radio station for seven years, Zisto has decided to go in a different direction. The talented personality hosted the Drive Show with Kings of the Weekend, made up of DJs Sphectacular and DJ Naves.

Thandi ‘Zisto’ Mhlongo has found a new home outside Gagasi FM. Image Zistolive

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mhlongo penned a sweet message to the team at Gagasi FM and her listeners, thanking them for the wonderful opportunity.

"What a bittersweet moment for me. Seven years at Gagasi FM, this was probably my longest job I’ve ever held, and I learned and grew so much here as a broadcaster. As for my colleagues. I will miss them THEEE MOST. Forever grateful for the opportunity, the guidance and the growth @gagasifm."

In another Instagram post, Zisto Mhlongo admitted that this decision was not taken lightly:

"While this decision was not easy, I believe I have made my contribution to this amazing brand, and I have also grown immensely as a person. At this stage of my life, considering my personal and professional aspirations, I feel it is the right time to move on. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Gagasi FM listeners for their unwavering love and support throughout my journey."

Fans wish Zisto well on her new journey

Social media users, especially Gagasi FM listeners who enjoyed her on the station, wished her well in her new home. Just recently, the station has Big Brother Mzansi alum Ashley Ogle on The Midday Connexion.

beast_rsa thanked:

"Thank you so much for all the years you drove with us, hung with us, sang with us and supported us through your beautiful voice. I pray that you continue to shine wherever you go to next."

khaya_dladla shared:

"Awu Sthandwa Sami. May God continue to grow, protect your craft and your peace. You know very well ukuthi ngikufisela okuhle kodwa. Lucky is your new home."

hope_mbhele replied:

"You’re gonna be amazing wherever you go!!!"

carolofori said:

"All the best on your new journey."

khanyic reassured her:

"You were(are) the best! I never got tired of listening to you. You made the drive show one to always look forward to. Hope we're not losing you altogether on the radio."

sbu_mec shared:

"I will miss your voice when I’m coming from work, going to the gym and going home from the gym. What a talent."

Sinaye joins YFM

In a previous report from Briefly News, reality TV star Sinaye landed a job at the Johannesburg-based youth radio station, YFM.

The radio station officially welcomed Sinaye in an Instagram post while announcing another new addition to their lineup.

Source: Briefly News