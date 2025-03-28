Rapper Gigi Lamayne released her latest album, Doves & Scones , on all streaming platforms

This album is monumental based on the fact that the Bleed Mama hitmaker marked ten years in the industry

The rapper featured the likes of Emtee in the album, and other popular named in hip-hop including Qwellers, Kane Keid and Sizwe Alakine

Gigi Lamayne has dropped her album 'Doves & Scones'. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning hip-hop artist Gigi Lamayne has finally dropped her much-anticipated album, Doves & Scones.

Gigi Lamayne's album marks a milestone

Gigi's latest offering, Doves & Scones, was released on Friday, 28 March, on all streaming platforms.

In a press release shared with Briefly News, Gigi Lamayne marks a decade in the music industry.

"A decade into her career, Gigi LaMayne continues to redefine the game with Doves & Scones, an album that balances introspection with raw, unfiltered energy. Known for her fearless storytelling, she dives deep into personal growth, resilience, and cultural impact."

Gigi Lamayne's album marks a decade in the industry. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

All the star's Gigi Lamayne worked with

This monumental album features hits such as Bleed Mama as ong she worked on with rapper Emtee.

Other popular names in hip-hop industry that she HAS featured include Qwellers, Kane Keid, Manu Worldstar, Nathan Blur and her boyfriend, Sizwe Alakine.

"The album delivers everything from reflective lyricism to hard-hitting anthems. Leading the charge is Bleed Mama, a poignant tribute to motherhood that has already struck a chord with listeners. Gigi brings the music to life with visuals for Mongameli, a thought-provoking take on leadership, and Bestie, a celebration of true friendship."

Gigi Lamayne is also set to go on a European tour and show the world that she still got it and is here to stay.

The story behind Bleed Mama

Gigi previously did an interview with Briefly News, where she said the song is an ode to the resilient women and all of the sacrifices they made for women today.

"'Bleed Mama' is a tribute to the strength of women, the sacrifices they make, and the resilience they carry. I wanted this track to be a reminder that their struggles are seen and appreciated. I’m most excited for listeners to connect with the raw emotion of the song—whether it reminds them of their mothers, their own journeys, or the women in their lives who’ve shaped them."

Gigi said Emtee was the perfect addition to the song as she wanted to tell a story that touched people's souls and Emtee wrote a verse that took the song on a whole new level.

What people have to say about Gigi's new album

Here are some of the reactions to the album:

sabrina_love_official congratulated:

"Incredible project mama congratulation."

butan_official said:

"Track after track umlilo STRONG!!! Congratulations Bestie!!"

lebogangmagolide gushed:

"Street cred 🔥🔥🔥 Ayy that song is fire Gigi 😩🙌 we need a video for that one."

Gigi and Reason perform their song Bestie at Manifest and the crowd went crazy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gigi Lamayne and Reason 'Sizwe Alakine' performed at Manifest, and they set the stage on fire with their song Bestie.

Peeps are convinced that the two are dating despite denying this rumour on numerous occasions, as their chemistry was undeniable.

