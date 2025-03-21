Gigi Lamayne's hit song, Bleed Mama , featuring Emtee and Nathan Blur is a tribute to women's strength and fans deeply resonate with its message

The rapper praised Emtee's storytelling and Nathan Blur's soulful touch, emphasising how their contributions elevated the track's emotional depth

Speaking to Briefly News, Gigi further teased her upcoming album, Doves & Scones, and her new platform, the Gigiverse, promising fans more music and exciting projects ahead

Award-winning SA rapper, reality TV star and businesswoman, Gigi Lamayne, recently spoke to Briefly News about the inspiration behind her trending hit song, Bleed Mama, featuring Emtee and Nathan Blur. Gigi said the song is a powerful tribute to women's strength.

Gigi Lamayne on fans' response to Bleed Mama

Gigi Lamayne might be making headlines for her relationship with Sizwe Alakine, but our girl is also topping charts with her latest hit single, Bleed Mama. The rapper spoke candidly to Briefly News about the new single. The Ice Cream hitmaker said the reception has been amazing and fans resonate with the track:

"The response so far has been incredibly heartwarming. Seeing how people are resonating with the song’s message and sharing their own personal stories makes me feel like we’ve really touched on something meaningful."

Gigi Lamayne talks about the meaning of her song

The star also revealed that the song is a tribute to the unsung heroes in our lives - women. Gigi added that she is excited that people from all walks of life appreciate and connect with the song.

" 'Bleed Mama' is a tribute to the strength of women, the sacrifices they make, and the resilience they carry. I wanted this track to be a reminder that their struggles are seen and appreciated. I’m most excited for listeners to connect with the raw emotion of the song—whether it reminds them of their mothers, their own journeys, or the women in their lives who’ve shaped them."

How did the collaboration with Emtee come about?

Gigi Lamayne brought one of the best rappers in Mzansi, Emtee, in on the track. She said working with the Big Hustla on the song was a no-brainer, and as expected, he brought a unique energy that complimented the song's vision. She added:

"Emtee is one of the most authentic artists I’ve ever worked with. His storytelling ability and the emotion he brings to his music are unmatched. When we spoke about 'Bleed Mama', he immediately understood the heart of the song.

"We wanted to create something that felt real, something that people could feel deep in their souls. He brought that sincerity to his verse, and it elevated the entire track. It wasn’t just about making a great song—it was about telling a story that needed to be told."

Gigi Lamayne applauds Nathan Blur for his talent

The Love & Hiphop SA star admitted that Nathan Blur also brought fresh vibes to the song and is glad she connected with him.

"Nathan is insanely talented, and I love working with artists who bring fresh energy to the game. His voice carries so much soul, and I wanted that depth to add another layer to the track. Collaborating with him was seamless—he understood the assignment, and his contribution took the song to another level."

Does Bleed Mama mark an evolution of Gigi's craft?

Gigi Lamayne is hands-down one of the most talented rappers and lyricists in South Africa at the moment. The rapper, who has been in the game for a minute, said the new single represents a deeper level of vulnerability in her music.

"Over the years, I’ve grown to embrace storytelling in a way that’s not just about bars and flows, but about impact. This song is personal—not just for me, but for so many people who hear it. I’ve always wanted my music to stand for something, and with every project, I challenge myself to push those boundaries. This song is about giving flowers while people can still smell them, and that’s a lesson I’ve learned as I’ve matured in the industry."

Gigi Lamayne speaks about future projects, upcoming album

The rapper has been working hard behind the scenes, and her fans are in for a special treat. The star assured fans that there is more to look forward to after Bleed Mama. She said her highly-anticipated album, Doves & Scones, is dropping soon. Fans should also expect more content through her new platform, the Gigiverse.

"So, expect more music, more movement, and more moments. We’re just getting started!"

