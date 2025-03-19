Reason defended his girlfriend, Gigi Lamayne, after podcast host Thakgi claimed she was a downgrade from his baby mama, Lootlove

Gigi Lamayne gushed over Reason on social media, and fans praised him for standing up for her

Although the couple initially denied dating rumours, they later hinted at their relationship on social media

Award-winning rapper and Amapiano star Reason, also known as Sizwe Alakine, is trending on social media for defending his girlfriend, Gigi Lamayne, against trolls who compared her to his baby mama, Lootlove. Gigi responded to the matter on social media.

Gigi Lamayne has responded to Sizwe Alakine defending her.

Source: Instagram

Gigi Lamayne gushes over Reason

South African rappers Gigi Lamayne and Reason's relationship hit the spotlight after Reason confronted podcast host Thakgi over remarks about Gigi's looks. Thakgi allegedly said Reason downgraded when he started dating Gigi after Lootlove.

The matter has sparked a heated debate on social media after Reason fiercely defended his woman on the public platform. Taking to her page, the Mashonisa hitmaker gushed over her man. Gigi Lamayne wrote:

"Mine 🥹❤️"

Fans react to Gigi's response

Social media users loved seeing Reason standing up for his girlfriend. Many told Gigi that her boyfriend's action proved he loved her and would always protect her.

@boyes_lydia said:

"The way he stood up for u yoh, what a man 🥺❤️"

@KMJ1_0 commented:

"Monaka said .... if your man don't fight for you the way Sizwe fought and different his girl mlahle .I felt that.

@keitu_davashe wrote:

"You bagged a good one babe🥰❤️"

@g_stober added:

"He's a legend that guy.. No fights he taught those guys respect."

@_sexybali added:

"You are so lucky. I’ve never seen someone fight so hard for his. The passion behind it? Oh man you are the luckiest."

@Gebashema said:

"Kuthiwa uyi downgrade ❤️ I love man that are standing on business and defending their woman."

When did Gigi Lamayne and Reason start dating?

Some social media users were shocked to see Reason defending Gigi as they didn't know the two were dating. Rumours about the couple dating started making rounds sometime last year, but they poured cold water on the reports.

Gigi Lamayne said they were just friends and were hanging out a lot because they were working on new music together. She said:

"We are not dating; we are friends, and we have been working together on my latest project, my single, Come Out. We are just good friends."

Reason also debunked the dating allegations at the time, claiming he never went to the places he was allegedly spotted chilling with Gigi.

Meanwhile, the rappers kept throwing a few hints that they were dating on social media.

Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine perform their new song

