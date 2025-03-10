Rappers Gigi Lamayne and Reason 'Sizwe Alakine' performed recently at Manifest, and they set the stage on fire

Peeps are convinced that the two are dating despite denying this rumour on numerous occasions

Fans reacted to the video where they performed their song Bestie, saying the chemistry was undeniable

Gigi Lamayne and Reason performed their song 'Bestie'.

There is a new couple in Mzansi, they just do not know it yet! Gigi Lamayne and Reason continue to convince fans that there is more going on between them.

Reason and Gigi Lamayne set stage on fire

Rapper Reason, also known as Sizwe Alakine, and his rumoured bae Gigi Lamayne trended after they performed together. The rappers performed at Manifest, a concert held at Big Top Arena, Carnival City, on Saturday, 8 March 2025.

The two have been rumoured to be a couple for some time now, however, they had poured water on the claims.

At the music concert, they performed their collaboration Bestie. Watch the X video posted by a blog page @MDNnewss.

Is Reason dating Gigi Lamayne?

The rumour was ignited after media reports suggested that Reason and Gigi Lamayne were at Kwa Mai Mai enjoying lunch together. It later turned out that they were shooting a TV show.

According to ZiMoja, they had been seeing each other for months before they were spotted at the Johannesburg eatery. A source also said: "They make sense as a couple. They get along, and they both love music."

Taking to social media, Sizwe and Gigi dismissed the rumour and denied ever going to Kwa Mai Mai. Gigi replied to a fan saying, "Not Kwa Mai Mai."

Sizwe, on the other hand, exclaimed and said, "Kwa Mai Mai??? No ways. I think we need another source close to the relationship for this rumour," he replied.

He admitted that they had been to other fancier places and even visited his parent's house,

"Me and Gigi been to Saints, Solo, Signature and even my parents' place for Kota’s… and the source chose Kwa Mai Mai?? I say we pause this rumour till we get spotted in better places," he added.

They were then spotted at a club together days after denying these rumours.

Gigi Lamayne and Reason are rumoured to be dating. Image: gigi_lamayne

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe and Gigi's video

Fans reacted to the video of Gigi and Reason performing:

@codeofV mocked:

"They should retire."

@JIgbril said:

"They remind me of Gogo Skhotheni no JazziQ at his birthday party."

@mbal26292 gushed:

"Love to see it."

@kingscelo_05 joked:

"You can see two people who know each other to be more than friends.. I'm just saying."

@Gigi_Lamayne said:

"Thank you for the love on this song."

@ChrisExcel102 cried:

"My crush is gone gone."

COOLZA said:

"That was a top performance last night, my brother."

@g_mapaya noted:

"Sizwe looks happy with Gigi."

