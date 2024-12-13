Gigi Lamayne is forging global connections, recently meeting Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to discuss creative collaborations between South Africa and Atlanta

The award-winning rapper, known for hits like Ice Cream and Jungle Fever , has been a prominent figure in South African music since 2015

She also appeared in Love & Hip Hop South Africa in 2023 and continues to collaborate with top artists like Khuli Chana and Kwesta

South African rapper Gigi Lamayne met with the Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

The rapper recently had the streets buzzing when she shared a picture alongside the Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens. Gigi, a California native with ties to the United States, shared on Instagram that the discussion promoted creative collaboration between South Africa and Atlanta.

Gigi Lamayne is not the only SA star who wants to establish ties in the US. Late actress Connie Chiume also launched the Essesnse of SA Festival in New Orleans before her death.

Lamayne wrote:

"Let's build bridges. Meeting with the Mayor of Atlanta, 🇺🇸 Andre Dickens, discussing how to get South Africa 🇿🇦 and The City of Atlanta working creatively."

What you need to know about Gigi Lamayne's career

Gigi Lamayne, real name Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney, is one of the biggest female rappers in South Africa. The star, who has been in the game since 2015, has consistently released back-to-back hits.

The rapper released her debut album, iGenesis, in October 2016. It was an 18-track offering that included the track Ice Cream Remix featuring Khuli Chana, which is the remix to the track that put Gigi Lamayne on the South African music map.

Gigi has collaborated with several industry heavyweights, including King Monada and Kwesta. She was also featured in Love & Hiphop South Africa, which premiered on MTV Africa on February 27, 2023.

Fans to get a glimpse into Gigi Lamayne's life in new show

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gigi Lamayne's fans will get a front-row seat into her life, thanks to her newly launched show, Gigiverse.

Love and Hip Hop reality star Gigi Lamayne has announced a new, online exclusive app for her fans to indulge in her personal life. The rapper named her exclusive platform Gigiverse, where fans will get to experience her in an unscripted way.

