Legendary South African actress Connie Chiume is set to fly the South African flag high in the United States of America

The Gomora actress recently revealed that she is ready to launch the Essence of South Africa Festival at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in Louisiana

Connie Chiume is ecstatic about her new project which will focus on empowering women in the arts industry

Connie Chiume is taking her talents and influence beyond the African continent. The veteran Mzansi actress is set to put SA on the international map with her new initiative.

Connie Chiume to launch the Essence of South Africa festival in the US

According to the Daily Sun, the Black Panther actress is set to launch the one-of-a-kind festival in America. The festival which is dubbed the Essence of South Africa will launch at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in Louisana.

The aim of the festival is to empower women in the arts industry by creating lasting connections between South Africa and the world. Connie Chiume's project also provides diversity and cultural exchange.

Speaking about the Essence of South Africa, Connie Chiume said she is excited to bring the festival to New Orleans. She said:

"Through the Essence of South Africa, we aspire to create a lasting legacy impact project and forge strong connections that transcend borders. This programme aims to transform the industry and the lives of women in the arts and entertainment economies."

The City of New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell welcomed Connie Chiume's project and lauded her foundation for its "dedication and commitment to connecting continents through culture and exchange."

