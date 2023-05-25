Gigi Lamayne has taken to Twitter to explain why she caused drama with Money BaDoo during the reunion of Love & Hip Hop SA

She said she caused the scene because she felt Money BaDoo was not genuinely happy for other artists when they excel

The rapper noted that gone are the days when she would keep quiet and not address pressing issues

Gigi Lamayne shocked Mzansi when she lashed out at Money BaDoo during the last episode of Love & Hip Hop SA, hosted by rapper Nadia Nakai.

Gigi Lamayne has explained why she lashed out during the 'Love & Hip Hop SA' reunion. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Gigi Lamayne breaks her silence after causing drama at Love & Hip Hop SA reunion

The highly awaited Love & Hip Hop SA reunion lived up to Mzansi's expectations as it brought the emotions and most importantly, the drama.

Peeps were at a loss for words when Gigi Lamayne lashed out at Money DaBoo, despite them having a good relationship throughout the show.

According to TimesLIVE, the rapper took to her Twitter page after the drama and explained why she caused a scene.

Gigi noted that if it was in the past, she would have swept everything under the carpet and let it slide.

"The old me would keep quiet. The new me refuses to be bullied. Askies, I’m sorry. I’ll give props where they’re due but if you come for me best believe I’ll come for you without ever engaging with you again. Don’t take advantage of my sincerity to you."

Love & Hip Hop SA viewers love the drama between Gigi Lamayne and Money BaDoo

The heated exchange between the two stars sparked reactions among the fans. Many said Gigi was right about everything.

@sup3rsun SAID:

"Nah why is Gigi so angry ?! I need to know what’s going on. #MTVLHHSA."

@Kamogelo_MN added:

"Gigi and Money at loggerheads again and Gigi is making this such a big deal again aii.She needs to get some help with her anger issues. This is hip-hop! This is the game! #MTVLHHSA"

