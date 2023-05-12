Nadia Nakai has announced on Instagram that she will host the Love & Hip Hop South Africa reunion episode

The Mzansi rapper posted four photos of herself holding the MTV show's script and gushed about the incredible opportunity in the caption

Mzansi people flooded the comments section congratulating Nadia Nakai and promising to watch the show

Nadia Nakai will host 'Love & Hip Hop South Africa's reunion episode. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai has bagged a prestigious hosting gig. The rapper took to Instagram to share that she will host the MTV show Love & Hip Hop South Africa.

Nadia also dropped four pictures of what looked like the behind-the-scenes of the show. The snaps were accompanied by a long caption raving about the gig, saying:

"ANNOUNCEMENT‼️ Bragga is a Beast, Pioneer, Icon AND Host of Love and Hip Hop SOUTH AFRICA- THE REUNION. PART 1 & 2. Tune in @mtvza 18:00pm 20th of May‼️ D*MN! Did things get heated and LIT!! You don’t wanna miss it! #MTVLHHSA"

Check out the full post below:

Mzansi proud of Nadia Nakai after bagging Love & Hip Hop South Africa hosting gig

@chipotaks said:

"Your angel is working overtime for you to make sure you secure that bag ❤️❤️"

@mthulisipatrick shared:

"It's awesome to see u blossom and be embraced as SA has done."

@mrszaza_l posted:

"I love this for you "

@givenchyy_lain_ replied:

"I'm so proud of you "

@sebabatso_mothibi_ commented:

"This is awesome! Congrats babe ❤️"

@sugarplum._lewis also said:

"You look super stunning. This is well deserved!"

@ttn_terry added:

"❤️I'm super excited about this."

Nadia Nakai secures the bag after AKA died

2023 hasn't been kind to Nadia Nakai as she lost her boyfriend, AKA, on 10 February. According to ZAlebs, he was assassinated outside the now-closed Wish Restaurant on Durban's Florida Road.

Nadia has made it clear that AKA's death shattered her as she continued to share heartbreaking posts about her grieving process. However, the entertainer refused to let her grief hinder her career, so she returned to accepting gigs after taking some time off to mourn.

According to TimesLIVE, Nadia showed up for her first performance with AKA's father, Tony Forbes. Mr Forbes was Nadia's emotional support, and Lynn Forbes, Supa Mega's mother, wrote a sweet online letter wishing her well.

