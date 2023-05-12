MacG's alcoholic brand Grandeur Gin has been recognised at the 2023 Top 16 Youth-owned Brands Awards

Mzansi entertainment blogger Phil Mphela said MacG's Grandeur Gin has been nominated in the beverage category

The Podcast and Chill host's loyal fans congratulated him and promised to help him bring the trophy home by voting

MacG’s Grandeur Gin is nominated in the beverage category at the 2023 Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards. Image: @macgunleashed

A prestigious award ceremony has recognised MacG alcohol brand Grandeur Gin.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter and shared that MacG's booze stands a chance to be awarded at the 2023 Top 16 Youth-owned Brands Awards.

"Mac G’s gin gets a nom. Grandeur Gin has been nominated in the beverage category at the 2023 Top 16 Youth-owned Brands Awards. The awards celebrate youth-owned brands that are making waves in their respective industries," wrote Phil.

MacG's fans congratulate him after bagging a nomination for Grandeur Gin

Of course, MacG's fans, who are always proud of his achievements, rushed to Phil's comments to laud their fave.

@Miss_Seemise said:

"Congratulations @MacGUnleashed!"

@MenteSibabalwe shared:

"I love this for MacG."

@Melissa18168594 posted:

"Shine, brother."

@MkhizeDavhana replied:

"I'm happy for him!"

@Daveinsta1 commented:

"Halala MacG!"

@KhulisoNema also said:

"How do we vote?"

@Hashtag_Sbonelo added:

"Wow, well done @MacGUnleashed!"

MacG's Grandeur Gin's other accomplishments

MacG's Grandeur Gin, which he launched in 2021 with his co-owner and wife, Naledi Monamodi, is no stranger to dominating the business market.

According to a 2022 TimesLIVE report, MacG and Naledi announced on Instagram that they had reached an agreement for Grandeur Gin to be offered at one of Mzansi's largest retailers, Makro.

The couple thanked Mzansi for their support, particularly Podcast and Chill fans. MacG often promotes Grandeur on his famous YouTube podcast, which has almost one million followers.

