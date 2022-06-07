MacG took to social media to thank his fans for their support and announced that his liquor brand is now available at a top retailer

The Podcast and Chill host shared that Grandeur Gin is now available at all Makro stores that are situated across the country

The media personality co-owns the booze brand with YouTuber Naledi Monamodi and the pair introduced the gin to Mzansi in 2021

MacG has thanked his fans for their support when he announced that his liquor brand is now available at a major retailer. The Podcast and Chill host took to social media to share that Grandeur Gin is now available at all Makro stores.

‘Podcast and Chill’ host MacG's booze brand is now available at Makro. Image: @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the controversial media personality thanked his fans for growing the brand. The star captioned his post:

"Grandeur Gin is now officially available at all Makro stores!!!! Thank you for continuing to support and help grow the brand! Danko."

TshisaLIVE reports that MacG co-owns the booze brand with YiuTuber Naledi Monamodi. The pair introduced the gin last year. They announced on Monday, 7 July that their brand is now available across Mzansi thanks to Makro.

MacG's fans took to his timeline to congratulate him for continuing to win despite all the backlash he endures on social media.

nyambos_omkhulu said:

"The story of Grandeur is for the books."

umangethe_ wrote:

"Ay MacG is gone guys."

phillipine_tladi commented:

"Win win win. Congratulations MacG."

luphonik said:

"Super proud of you, MacG."

trickyldj wrote:

"Congratulations brother, well deserved."

mrkomako added:

"Congrats Commander. This is a fantastic breakthrough."

DJ Maphorisa admits a MacG interview can ruin a celeb's career

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa took to social media recently to admit that going to Podcast and Chill with MacG for an interview can ruin celebs' careers.

The likes of Natasha Thahane and Jub Jub were slammed by many after they had a case of slippery tongue while on the popular podcast. They trended for days after their interviews and their careers have taken a nosedive since then.

DJ Maphorisa took to Instagram Live recently to warn his peers in the entertainment industry to prepare properly before a sit down with the YouTuber, reports TimesLIVE.

