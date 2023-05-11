South African fans have been joking on Twitter about the alleged middle name of Limpopo-born musician, Makhadzi, which is reportedly "Decorate"

While some fans found humour in the tweet and added their speculation, others were sceptical about the validity of the claim

Makhadzi continues to battle with her former recording stable, Open Mic Productions

Makhadzi's alleged middle name has been revealed on Twitter. @makhadzisa

Mzansi has been left rolling over with laughter after it came to light that Limpopo-born singer, Makhadzi's middle name is allegedly "Decorate".

Mzansi laughs at Makhadzi's middle name as she continues to face her ex-label

While the songbird has had the support of most South Africans as she battles with her former label, Open Mic Productions, fans took some time out to share laughs over Makhadzi's second name.

Sharing the news on Twitter, @Am_Blujay said:

"South Africans laugh at Zimbabwean names but Makhadzi's name is Decorate "

Fans see the humorous side of Makhadzi's name, others are sceptical

Some fans quickly saw the humour in the tweet:

@CristHendrix hilariously commented:

"I would change it to décor."

@ZwaneSiguqa tweeted:

We don’t laugh. Just, Amazed.

@thatzambezichic said:

"Eh"

@RasTariii said:

"But…Her music is decorative."

Some fans added hilarious speculation over the name:

@Catalyst092 said:

"She was born at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo. She is one of us that one."

@TrumanSoke said:

In Zimbabwe 99.5 % of names are. Tube, Look, Agreement, Loveness, Trymore, Connection, Director, Stop, Delivery, Strive, Next and the likes of Lovemore in SA you have Tsongas and Venda accounting for about 2% of the funny names, you can't compare the two never!

Some followers were not buying it though:

@IM06_20 said:

"Lies"

Makhadzi vs Open Mic: singer asked to issue an apology after allegedly lying about not receiving money for music

Briefly News reported on Makhadzi being asked to issue an apology by her former record label.

Makhadzi has been accused of lying about not receiving any money from Open Mic Productions. The musician revealed that her former team never paid her money for the albums she released while she was still signed with them.

