The promotion to smear the Ghanama hitmaker Makhadzi's name on social media reportedly costs R80

A screenshot of a message allegedly from Open Mic Productions said influencers had to call the singer a liar for saying she wasn't paid her royalties

Mzansi people were disgusted by the act, and they defended Makhadzi by blasting the people who trended the #R8MillionMakhadzi hashtag

Makhadzi has been accused of lying about not being paid by Open Mic Productions, but the allegations have been debunked. Image: @makhadzisa

According to social media reports, the promotion gig to cancel and smear Makhadzi's reputation costs R80.

Twitter influencer @Thembisile_Q shared a screenshot of a message from a phone number she didn't expose, stating she could get quick money by posting negative things about Makhadzi. The shocking message read:

"All you need to do is call Makhadzi a liar and use the hashtag 8millionMakhadzi. R80 just for today."

Mzansi slams people who took the offer to destroy Makhadzi's reputation

On 11 May, numerous tweeps, particularly influencers, trended #R8MillionMakhadzi claiming the Ghanama singer lied about not being paid by Open Mic Productions.

After seeing the screenshot that seemingly confirmed that it was all lies, netizens didn't entertain the influencers and blasted them for stepping low to make quick cash.

@but_zena said:

"This is wild."

@ndlovukazi100 shared:

"This is disgusting."

@WeleleWololo posted:

"People are so horrible! #8millionmakhadzi"

@Grootman2u replied:

"This is wild because no matter how much was offered, calling someone a liar without knowing the full story is just wrong. This thing can ruin her life. This is why they say influencers are horrible people."

@Coka_Bane commented:

"Sies. Do better guys."

@MahlatseM_ also said:

"The government needs to create jobs for the youth."

@richy_wrld added:

"I hate unemployment."

Makhadzi and Open Mic Productions' feud in a nutshell

While the message does not reveal who sent it, it's no news that Makhadzi is feuding with her "former" record label, Open Mic Productions.

According to TimesLIVE, the drama began when Makhadzi published a media statement stating that she left Open Mic Productions. However, the music company denied the allegations, claiming she signed an autorenewal contract.

ZAlebs reported that Makhadzi claimed that she never received a copy of her contract. However, after much hassle, TimesLIVE reported that Makhadzi's new management said they were seeking the best legal help, and they received her contract.

Makhadzi claims she never received a cent from Open Mic Productions

In related news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi spoke out against the unjust treatment she got from Open Mic Productions.

She posted a Twitter thread levelling damning allegations against the record label.

The musician said in the three years she has been with the company, she has yet to be paid for the four albums she dropped.

