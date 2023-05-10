Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed that numerous South African celebrities had dealings with Thabo Bester

Mzansi people were not surprised because Bester was apparently involved in the entertainment industry

This came after Simz Ngema released a media statement following being accused of meeting Bester in jail before he escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre

Social media erupted after entertainment blogger Phil Mphela chimed in on Simz Ngema's controversy with Thabo Bester.

Mphela took to Twitter to declare that Ngema was not the only South African celebrity who interacted with Bester while he was still jailed in Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Phil tweeted:

"Simz was not the only celebrity having business dealings with Thabo Bester aka Tom Motsepe. More shockers coming in this saga ‍♂️"

Mzansi wants Phil Mphela to expose celebs involved in Thabo Bester's court case

The comments section was swamped with curious people as Mphela warned Twitter users to brace themselves for more disturbing news concerning Bester's involvement in the Mzansi entertainment industry.

Many people wanted Phil to spill the beans and reveal the names of the celebrities involved in Bester's crime saga. Other people weren't surprised that Bester had the entertainment industry in the palm of his hand.

@BMathandela said:

"There are no surprises here considering he was running a media company and his girlfriend was a media darling."

@Mmasekgoba shared:

"The others better not issue statements!"

@Zee_Zithii posted:

"At this point, arrest all the celebrities. I’m tired"

@Viwe_Pobana

"Tell us Kgopolo, tell us!"

@Neera_matshini wrote:

"Simz did say in her statement that she is not the only one."

@taugheeda also said:

"If it comes from you, I believe it"

@iam_tillym added:

"It's better if you just tell us now so we can be shocked once and for all "

Simz Ngema accused of meeting Thabo Bester in jail

Social media came to a halt when a female celebrity was suspected of having connections with Thabo Bester. According to ZAlebs, no names were dropped at first, and people assumed it was Shauwn Mkhize.

However, renowned Twitter user Advo Barry Roux tweeted that the female celebrity who visited Thabo was Simz Ngema.

The shocking news circulated on all social media platforms, and Simz issued a media statement confessing that it was really her. The South African reported that Ngema later deleted the statement after she received backlash.

