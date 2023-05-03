Simphiwe Ngema shot to the top of the Twitter trends after she issued a statement confirming that she visited Thabo Bester in prison

The star deleted the post after a few hours following massive backlash from social media users

Controversial author Jackie Phamotse also weighed in on the matter and raised some questions that got Mzansi scratching their heads

Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema is the talk of the town after confirming that she visited Thabo Bester when he was in jail.

The actress said that the incident took place five years ago and she only went there once because she "wanted answers".

Simphiwe Ngema trends after posting an implicating statement about visiting Thabo Bester in prison

Social media has been on fire with reactions from Twitter users who feel Simphiwe Ngema shot herself in the foot by releasing that statement. Many said she should have maintained her cool and allowed the law to take its course.

According to TimesLIVE, Simz Ngema admitted that she visited Thabo Bester because she wanted to demand payments for some work she had done for Bester's company 21st Century. She wrote:

"Till this day I was never paid for some of the events I was booked for by 21st century. In 2018 I went to the prison to demand answers, it was a difficult time in my life and he owed me money.

"I've been open about everything to those that have been investigating and I have nothing to hide. I am not the person that went there on a regular basis nor was I the last person to visit before his escape."

Jackie Phamotse raises valid questions after reading Simz Ngema's statement

Controversial media personality and author Jackie Phamotse added her two cents to the conversation. She suggested that Simz Ngema knew about Thabo Bester's shenanigans because she never alerted authorities when she discovered that he was running a company from prison. She tweeted:

"She knew they were running a scam from prison and didn’t report it? Simz Ngema's statement proves that a lot more people knew about this man’s dealings and said nothing. You owed money by TK but you find Thabo Bester in prison?"

Jackie Phamotse's followers agree with the author's post about Simz Ngema's statement

South Africans headed to Jackie Phamotse's timeline to also share their thoughts. Many said that they agreed with her. Others said Simz Ngema should have asked a lawyer to handle the matter.

@Unpackmomhood commented:

"She removed it which makes it even more suspicious."

@Ame_Mooh added:

"She shouldn’t have made this statement, lot of loopholes."

@KaraboMadia asked:

"Jackie, would you have reported him? Knowing very well that this clown is politically protected."

