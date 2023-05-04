Siyanda "Siya" Sesimani's family went all out to celebrate the late actor's life during his tombstone unveiling ceremony

The former The Estate star died last year after spending weeks in a coma after being attacked by robbers during a home invasion

Siya's mother said it hasn't been easy for her because the late actor's young daughter has been asking questions about her father

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Siyanda Sesimani's family and close friends recently gathered at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg to unveil the late actor's tombstone.

Siya Sesimani’s family have revealed that his killers are still on the run. Image: @siyasesimane

Source: Instagram

It was a blue and white affair as Siya's relatives and friends commemorated the late star who died in March last year.

Siyanda Sesimani's mother talks about how life has been since her son's passing

Losing a loved one is never easy. Siyanda's mother Thando Nombewu said she is still in denial. The grieving mother also told TimesLIVE that going to her son's final resting place was a tough mission for her. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"As we entered the function, seeing his pictures and being faced with the fact that we were doing an unveiling for him, I am still in denial. I couldn't hold it. Going to the grave was also another thing."

Siya Sesimani's mother reveals that his killers are still on the run

Thando Nombewu said although she pulled out all the stops for her son's tombstone unveiling ceremony, his killers are still out there. She noted that the police have not made any progress in apprehending the criminals.

"We are not happy. We do not know how far the case is, we are just praying for justice to be served. We decided to let them do their job because it became strenuous to keep following up with the police. We are trusting God because we didn't hear anything so far. We are waiting patiently."

JusticeforAKA: Fans compare AKA and Senzo Meyiwa's murder cases, call for police to arrest killers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans are pressuring the police to arrest someone in connection with AKA's murder. It has been a month since the star was fatally shot, and fans think the police should have tangible information by now.

The hashtag #JusticeforAKA has been charting Twitter trends as fans call for more action from the authorities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News