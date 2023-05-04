Sello Maake kaNcube recently raved about his wife Pearl on Twitter, and the lengthy post drew a large online audience

The former Generations star said he missed his wife and expressed how much Pearl means to him

Briefly News also spoke with Pearl, who revealed her wish to keep her husband's career and legacy alive

Sello Maake KaNcube's wife, Pearl, opened up about what her hubby means to her. Image: @sellomkn

Source: Instagram

Sello Maake KaNcube made his wife, Pearl Maake KaNcube, feel special once more on social media.

According to News24, the couple has been married for two years and appears to be still in their honeymoon phase.

Sello Maake kaNcube gushes about his wife Pearl Maake kaNcube

Taking to Twitter, the Skeem Saam star penned a long and sweet letter to Pearl, expressing his feelings.

From just reading the long post, it seemed the lovers were far apart; as Sello mentioned, it was the longest he had been away from Pearl since they met.

Sello added that his emotions while writing the post reminded him of when he first started dating Pearl. According to the former Generations actor, Pearl moved in with him a week after meeting her.

"These women drive is in whatever direction once we see value in them we become their projects!"

"Gents don't stress if you are not married yet. When you find the right one, you ask her within a month or hours. Same as divorce, you will leave within months if she isn't the one. Bona, I feel like I'm reborn simply because I married a crazy but very well put together wife."

Check out the post below:

Sello Maake KaNcube's wife responds to her hubby's sweet post

Maake's post went viral, with over 600,000 people who viewed it on Twitter, and Briefly News was curious about Pearl's reaction and contacted her.

At first, Pearl was shy but tried to put her feelings into words saying:

"It's heartwarming. It shows that he knows the warmth that comes from my heart. He is my beginning and end."

Even though many people have warmed up to Sello and Pearl's union, News24 reported that they initially faced backlash due to their age difference.

Addressing the unkind words she received on social media, Pearl said:

"I was called a gold digger because of our 20-year age gap. Many thought was with my husband because of money without realising that I was helping him rebuild his career."

"I was able to bring back the old Sello Maake KaNcube. I'm never going to watch a black artist die poor. My husband isn't going to be a statistic. I'm going to make sure his legacy remains."

Mzansi moved by Sello Maake's kaNcube's sweet post dedicated to his wife Pearl Maake's kaNcube

@Ntsebz1 said:

"I want this for me."

@Missg_23 shared:

"So sweet."

@Lee_anne7756 posted:

"These are the fruits of loving a woman right."

@PhetaPalesa replied:

"What a beautiful love story ❤️"

@crafts_dinaledi commented:

"Love is beautiful kodwa maan. Tell us more ntate Maake. Love stories are always interesting."

@Letebem added:

"I was smiling the whole time reading this. It's beautiful."

Sello Maake kaNcube is madly in love and gets a tattoo of his wife’s name

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Sello Maake kaNcube was unafraid to look weak by expressing his love to his wife, Pearl.

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary and decided to get each other's name inked on their ring fingers.

The Skeem Saam actor posted the video online to share with his fans the crazy things he's doing to win over his wife's affection.

Source: Briefly News