Sello Maake kaNcube has revealed on Twitter that there are people who constantly tell him that his marriage to Pearl will end in tragedy

The star responded to the critics in a lengthy post, saying that he saw their comments but will not be discouraged from showing love to his wife

South African netizens who support the Maakes have defended them, taking aim at the social media trolls

Sello Maake kaNcube is not afraid to flaunt his healthy and adorable relationship with his wife, Pearl Maake kaNcube. The legendary actor recently got his wife's name tattooed on his ring finger.

Sello Maake kaNcube takes aim at social media trolls targeting his marriage. Image: @sellomkn

Source: Instagram

However, according to Sello's most recent social media posts, some people reacted negatively.

Sello shared that some peeps said that the marriage will end in tears after all of the lovey-dovey acts that Sello and Pearl do online.

Surprisingly, the Skeem Saam actor has stated that he agrees with the trolls. Maake elaborated that the main reason he agrees is that he has trained himself not to live in fear.

Sello went on to say that people should just live their lives to the fullest and not worry about what others think. Sello wrote:

"People say it will end in tears and I agree all marriages end in tears, either through divorce or through death of the other partner! So don't live your life scared of what people will say, focus on yourself and your happiness!"

Online admirers of the Maakes advised Sello not to respond to online trolls. Negative comments, according to netizens, may stab Sello like a knife, but he must ignore them.

Other netizens gushed about how lucky Pearl is to have a man who not only loves her but also stands up for her when necessary.

The general mood in the comments section was simply the Maakes fans responding to the couple's naysayers.

See comments below:

@MakiMashaba said:

"Love is a beautiful thing. She’s so lucky to be reminded each day about how special she is. I wish you Love and light☺️ Not everyone gets to experience being appreciated. God bless ur union"

@Sindisi27102872 shared:

"This will end in Tears of Joy "

@ThifhuriwiR wrote:

"Faith is stronger than evil "

@charles_maboya posted:

"Sometimes you don't have to explain yourself."

@lerato_lalove commented:

"I love that you are loving loudly "

@Tebohom77023243 replied:

"This journey is so captivating."

@maggiek_zw also said:

"When one finds his/her soulmate everything falls into place. It's like a jigsaw puzzle. Congrats Mr and Mrs Maake kaNcube!!"

@vusumuzi_76 added:

"Well done and keep it up Grootman "

