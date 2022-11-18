Bheki Cele is frustrated with prank calls from the public after his cellphone number was publicised on social media

He pleaded with the public not to abuse his number because he receives important calls on that line

The minister claims he's never met the police service whistleblower who leaked his number and is open to having a dialogue with her

Bheki Cele's phone number was leaked, and he is unhappy about it. Image: Lulama Zenzile

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG -Bheki Cele's personal phone number was leaked to the public on social media this week. Patricia Mashale released the police minister's number on Twitter, and she is a whistleblower for the police service.

According to TimesLIVE, Cele angrily told people not to congest his phone line because, since Wednesday, people have been calling him repeatedly and hanging up as soon as he answers.

My phone’s temperature went up because it was ringing and ringing. As I tried picking up, everybody dropped the call. Some people would answer and said they wanted to make sure it was my number”

The police minister urged South Africans to stop misusing the number because he usually gets serious calls on it.

Cele claimed that he had never met or spoken to the whistleblower who made corruption allegations about the police service.

"I repeat, my doors are open to speaking with her. It will be better for all of us, including ourselves, not to shout on TV or radio stations but to sit down and listen to the matters, and then we see how we address them.”

South Africans commented on social media as they wondered why Cele doesn't simply change his number. Read their posts below:

@JennyFacer wrote:

"A normal person would change their number, but then again, I did say normal."

@KhofuMoahloli said:

"Besides it being leaked, he also gave it out on TV when he visited Krugersdorp post the Zamazamas incident."

@Mzobanzi_N21 mentioned:

"Anyone who has the number please give me, I want to tell the guy to resign."

@l_kat02 added:

"I'm not even interested in calling him. No phone call from anyone will propel him into performing and getting results. I have absolutely no confidence in his ability."

@ishmaelsizwe commented:

"What’s his number I just want to make sure I don’t call it."

@tlhaks18 suggested:

Keep on calling him south africans don't stop

Source: Briefly News